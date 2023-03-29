St. Louis Blues star forwards Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich will miss Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with upper-body injuries.
The duo are second and third on the Blues in points on the season.
With the Blues down to their last eight games and well out of the playoff race, the move is seen as precautionary. Both players played the entirety of Tuesday's game against Vancouver.
Thomas has 63 points (17 goals, 46 assists) in 70 games this season.
Buchnevich has 66 points (25 goals, 41 assists) in 59 games.
The Blues are 5-1-1 in their last seven but 11 points behind the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
--Field Level Media
