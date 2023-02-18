St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich departed in the second period of Saturday's game against the visiting Colorado Avalanche due to a lower-body injury.
He did not return to the game for the Blues, who dropped a 4-1 decision to the Avalanche.
Buchnevich initially was injured in the first period and tried to return in the second before bowing out for good.
Buchnevich, 27, received 6:04 of ice time in his fourth game since returning from an ankle injury.
In 42 games this season, Buchnevich has 16 goals and 27 assists during his second campaign with St. Louis.
Overall, he has 125 goals and 189 assists (314 points) in 416 games over seven seasons with the New York Rangers and the Blues.
--Field Level Media
