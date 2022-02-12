Sorry, an error occurred.
Oskar Sundqvist scored a goal and earned an assist as the St. Louis Blues handled the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 Saturday.
David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who snapped their two-game losing streak. Ville Husson made 15 saves to earn the victory.
Dylan Strome scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for the Blackhawks, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games.
The Blues outshot the Blackhawks 31-16 and controlled most of the game while improving to 18-6-2 at home.
St. Louis struck first on the power play. Perron connected with a snap shot from the right faceoff dot for a 1-0 lead 8:19 into the game.
That was his first goal since Jan. 1 and just his third since Oct. 25.
Joshua pushed the lead to 2-0 with 8:29 left in the first period. Torey Krug pounded a slap shot on goal from the center point, and Joshua converted the rebound with a backhand swipe.
The Blackhawks cut their deficit in half 2:37 into the second period with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. Strome parked in front of the net and redirected Patrick Kane's cross-crease pass through Husso.
Fleury kept the Blackhawks within one goal by denying Kyrou's breakaway bid.
But Tarasenko restored the Blues' two-goal lead by working a give-and-go play with Robert Thomas with 41 seconds left in the second period.
Sundqvist made it 4-1 by breaking in through the left circle to punch in the weak-side side rebound on Niko Mikkola's slap shot at 7:11 of the third period.
Kyrou tacked on the fifth goal with a turnaround shot after Brayden Schenn forced a turnover behind the Chicago net.
Schenn's two assists gave him 13 points in his last eight games.
--Field Level Media
