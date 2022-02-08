Sorry, an error occurred.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension on Tuesday.
Bortuzzo, 32, was in line to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He had been playing out the final campaign of a three-year, $4.25 million deal.
A Stanley Cup winner with the Blues in 2019, Bortuzzo has recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in 37 games this season.
He has 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) in 454 career games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Blues. He was selected by the Penguins in the third round of the 2007 NHL Draft.
Also on Tuesday, St. Louis signed forward Logan Brown to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
Brown, 23, has collected six points (three goals, three assists) in 17 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after this season.
A St. Louis native, Brown has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 47 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and Blues. He was selected by the Senators the 11th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
