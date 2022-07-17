St. Louis defenseman Niko Mikkola signed a one-year contract worth $1.9 million on Sunday.

Mikkola, 26, recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 54 games last season.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Finland native totaled 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 89 career games since being selected by the Blues in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

--Field Level Media

