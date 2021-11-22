Sorry, an error occurred.
Justin Faulk scored one goal and set up another as the St. Louis Blues rallied past the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 Monday night.
Brandon Saad, Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who erased an early 2-0 deficit to win for just the second time in their last seven games.
David Perron and Vladmir Tarasenko had two assists for the Blues and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to earn just his second victory in November.
Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored and Robin Lehner made 26 saves for the Golden Knights, who lost for just the fourth time in their last 14 games.
Stephenson scored 36 seconds into the game. Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from the right point and Stephenson banged in the weak-side rebound.
Smith put the Golden Knights 2-0 with a clean break-in behind the Blues. Ben Hutton pounced on a neutral-zone turnover and fired the lead pass to Smith at the Blues' blue line.
The Blues erased that lead with three goals in a span of 2:15.
O'Reilly struck first with a sharp-angle goal from the right side midway through the period, then Bozak tied the game 2-2 at 11:57.
From the right point, Faulk set up Klim Kostin's redirection from the slot. The puck caromed to Bozak on the left side and he scored before Lehner could slide over.
Just 33 seconds later Faulk put the Blues up 3-2 with his 100th career goal. He stole the puck at his blue line and raced up the right wing to beat Lehner on his breakaway.
Saad's power-play goal 1:28 into the second period made it 4-2. He corralled a loose puck in the slot and slapped it past Lehner's glove.
Mikkola boosted the lead to 5-2 midway through the third period by with blast from the left faceoff dot off of a 3-on-2 rush.
--Field Level Media
