Wednesday night's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather in New York.
The game has been rescheduled for Thursday as part of a doubleheader. The opener is slated to start at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Thursday's originally scheduled game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends. It will not start earlier than 7:05 p.m.
Toronto won the series opener 6-2 on Tuesday night to end the Yankees' season-best six-game winning streak. The win ended the Blue Jays' season-worst six-game slide.
--Field Level Media
