Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the lineup prior to Saturday's game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates due to left wrist discomfort.
Guerrero was slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat third before being scratched shortly more than an hour before first pitch.
Cavan Biggio replaced Guerrero in the lineup at first base. Biggio will bat eighth.
Guerrero, 24, was 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.
Guerrero is batting .318 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in 33 games this season. He has belted 111 homers in 537 games over four-plus big league seasons.
