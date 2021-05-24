The Toronto Blue Jays have opted to go with right-hander Trent Thornton as the opener for Monday's game over scheduled starter Ross Stripling.
The Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday afternoon.
The team didn't give a reason and there was no suggestion that Stripling is injured.
Stripling is 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA in six starts this season. Thornton is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 14 games (two starts).
