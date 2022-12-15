Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
While the Blue Jays officially announced the news, Kiermaier was quick to share his excitement with a post on social media.
"HELLO TORONTO! HELLO (Blue Jays) fans!" he wrote Thursday on Twitter. "I'm glad I don't have to contain my excitement anymore! I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this organization! I promise you I will care as much as anyone out on that field day in and day out! Cannot wait to get this going!!! Im here to WIN!"
Kiermaier, 32, became a free agent in November when the Tampa Bay Rays declined his $13 million option for 2023. The three-time Gold Glove winner received a $2.5 million buyout.
"Kevin is a terrific addition to our already strong roster. As we focus on improving our team heading into this offseason, Kevin checked a lot of those boxes," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement. "His (left-)handedness, defense, elite baserunning, and clubhouse presence make him a great fit for our team and we are excited about his contributions next season."
Kiermaier spent nine-plus major league seasons with the Rays and batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases.
He had a tough season in 2022 as he was limited to 63 games due to injuries. He didn't play after July 9 and had a season-ending hip operation in August. He batted .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.
