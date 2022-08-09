Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. will remain in the American League East after he signed a major league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The Boston Red Sox released Bradley last week.
In corresponding moves, right-hander Matt Peacock was designated for assignment and infielder Otto Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Bradley, 32, batted just .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs in 91 games during his return to Boston after playing with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. The former first-round draft choice played the first eight of his 10 seasons with the Red Sox.
Bradley was given his outright release Thursday with the Red Sox needing a roster spot for Eric Hosmer, who was acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres.
A career .228 hitter with a .695 OPS, Bradley hit 107 home runs with 434 RBIs in 1,098 games for the Red Sox and Brewers. He was an All-Star for the only time in 2016 and won a Gold Glove Award in 2018.
The change in uniforms moved Bradley up the AL East standings. The Red Sox opened play Tuesday in last place, 17 games behind the first-place New York Yankees. He will join a Blue Jays team that was in second place and 10 1/2 games out of first.
Peacock, 28, was selected off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on July 6 but did not appear in a major league game for Toronto. Lopez, 23, did not have a plate appearance in three games with the Blue Jays this season.
