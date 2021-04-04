The Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of veteran left-hander Tommy Milone on Sunday afternoon.
In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Joel Payamps to the team's alternate training site. Toronto cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for Milone by transferring right-hander Kirby Yates to the 60-day injured list.
Milone, 34, went 1-4 with a 6.69 ERA in nine starts in 2020. He made six starts with the Baltimore Orioles, going 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA, and three starts with the Atlanta Braves, going 0-0 with a 14.90 ERA.
In 183 career games (145 starts), Milone is 51-51 with a 4.56 ERA. The Blue Jays will be his ninth team in 11 seasons.
Payamps, 26, has pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings this season. He is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA in five career relief appearances.
Yates will miss the 2021 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
--Field Level Media
