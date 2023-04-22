Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal exited Saturday's road game in the second inning after he was hit on the right wrist with a fastball from New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole.
Per the Blue Jays, Espinal was removed from the game with a right wrist contusion and is undergoing further evaluation.
Cavan Biggio came in to run for Espinal and also took over at second base.
Espinal, 28, is batting just .114 with one homer and four RBIs in 13 games this season.
An All-Star last season, Espinal is hitting .273 with 10 homers and 78 RBIs in 266 career games with the Blue Jays.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.