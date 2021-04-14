Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling was scratched from Wednesday's start against the visiting New York Yankees due to forearm tightness.
Right-hander T.J. Zeuch, originally scheduled to start Thursday's series opener at Kansas City, will take Stripling's place for the series finale with the Yankees.
"He just couldn't go," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He tried to get loose and he couldn't get the forearm to get loose."
Zeuch (0-1, 3.68 ERA) started against the Yankees in the Bronx on April 4 and allowed three hits over four shutout innings.
Stripling (0-1, 7.56 ERA) has allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits in 8 1/3 innings this season, striking out 10 and walking three batters.
Toronto also placed reliever Julian Merryweather on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and selected the contract of right-hander Anthony Castro.
--Field Level Media
