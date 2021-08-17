The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder George Springer on the injured list Tuesday with a left knee injury.
Springer, 31, exited Saturday's loss to the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning after trying to make a leaping catch at the outfield wall.
Springer has already had two lengthy IL stints this season. He missed about a month with a left oblique strain and over six weeks with a right quad strain.
In 49 games this season, Springer is hitting .269 with a .362 on-base percentage, 16 home runs and 35 RBIs.
Springer in his first season with Toronto after signing a six-year, $150 million contract in the offseason.
Infielder/outfielder Otto Lopez was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Springer on the active roster. Lopez, 22, is hitting .324 with 25 doubles and 46 RBIs in 80 minor league games across two levels this year.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.