The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Tim Mayza on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with elbow inflammation.

It was one of several player moves made by Toronto entering Saturday's doubleheader against the visiting Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays optioned left-hander Ryan Borucki to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled right-hander Patrick Murphy and left-hander Kirby Snead from Buffalo.

Toronto also recalled right-hander Trent Thornton from Buffalo to be its 27th man for the twin bill.

Mayza, 29, is 2-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 44 appearances this season.

Borucki, 27, is 3-1 with 5.12 ERA in 20 games this year.

In seven games with Toronto this season, Murphy, 26, is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA. Snead, 26, has a 0.00 ERA in two appearances with the Blue Jays this year.

Thornton, 27, is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 28 games -- three starts -- with Toronto this season.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.