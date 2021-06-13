The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Steven Matz on the COVID-related injured list Sunday and recalled right-hander Jeremy Beasley from Triple-A Buffalo.

Matz, 30, owns a 7-3 record with a 4.26 ERA in 13 starts this season. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings in Toronto's 7-2 win over Boston on Saturday.

The Blue Jays acquired Matz from the New York Mets in January in exchange for three right-handed pitchers: Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski.

Matz has a 38-44 record and a 4.34 ERA in 125 career games (120 starts).

Beasley, 25, made five relief appearances with Toronto earlier this season. He owns an 0-1 record with a 6.75 ERA.

--Field Level Media

