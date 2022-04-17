The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation.

The move comes one day after Ryu experienced soreness in a game against the Oakland Athletics. He walked away with a no-decision despite allowing five earned runs on six hits in four innings.

Ryu (0-0, 13.50 ERA) has struggled to get going this season. The 35-year-old South Korean has permitted 11 earned runs on as many hits in 7 1/3 innings.

He is 73-45 with a 3.28 ERA in 171 career games (170 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-19) and Blue Jays.

Also on Sunday, the Blue Jays activated left-hander Ryan Borucki from the injured list. He had been sidelined with a right hamstring strain.

Borucki, 28, was 3-1 with a 4.94 ERA in 24 relief appearances last season. He is 8-9 with a 4.23 ERA in 64 career appearances (19 starts) with the Blue Jays.

