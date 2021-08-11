The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.
Stripling, 31, has a 5-6 record with a 4.34 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 93 1/3 innings in 20 appearances (19 starts).
Stripling left Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels after two scoreless innings due to injury.
The Blue Jays promoted right-hander Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo to fill Stripling's spot. This is the third time Thornton has been recalled in the past five days.
Thornton, who turns 28 next month, is 1-3 with a 4.69 ERA in 29 games (three starts).
Toronto additionally selected the contract of right-hander Connor Overton while designating right-hander Patrick Murphy for assignment. Overton, 28, is 2-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 21 outings (seven starts at Triple-A Buffalo this season. Murphy, 26, pitched in eight relief appearances with the Blue Jays, going 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.