Toronto starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu left Sunday afternoon's game with two outs in the fourth inning with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.
Ryu (1-2) was cruising through nearly four shutout innings, but he motioned to the dugout for assistance after allowing Manuel Margot's single up the middle.
After a very brief discussion at the mound, Ryu left the game and was replaced by Tim Mayza.
Ryu, 34, stayed in the dugout until the end of the half-inning and was seen stretching his legs a few times.
The Blue Jays' ace allowed three hits and one walk and struck out five before leaving the game, which was a scoreless tie.
--Field Level Media
