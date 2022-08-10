The Baltimore Orioles' series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night and will be made up as part of a Labor Day doubleheader Sept. 5.
The first game of the traditional doubleheader will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET that day. Game 2 will follow about 30 minutes after the end of the first.
The Orioles were vying for a three-game sweep of their American League East rivals, which would have tightened the divisional and wild-card races even further. Toronto is 60-50 and in possession of the first AL wild-card spot entering Wednesday's play. The Orioles are 58-52, just two games back and tied with another AL East foe, the Tampa Bay Rays, for the last wild-card position.
The Blue Jays and Orioles will play one another 12 more times down the stretch. They'll reconvene in Toronto next week for a three-game series, play six times in September and finish the regular season with a three-game set in Baltimore Oct. 3-5.
For now, the Blue Jays will return home for a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians that begins Friday. The O's will head to Boston for a single makeup game with the Red Sox before flying south to Tampa Bay for a three-game series.
Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA) was scheduled to start opposite O's righty Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA) on Wednesday.
