Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez will miss at least 10 more days following a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, according to Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.
Hernandez, 28, has mild symptoms that are improving, Montoyo said, and will quarantine. He had been on the COVID-19 list since Friday after having had close contact with someone outside the organization who had tested positive.
Hernandez is coming off the best of his five previous big-league seasons, having slashed .289/.340/.579 in 50 games with 16 home runs and 34 RBIs in 2020.
In his seven games this season, Hernandez is batting .207 with a home run and two RBIs.
The Blue Jays were set to host the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday night.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.