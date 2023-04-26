Toronto Blue Jays standout outfielder George Springer exited Wednesday's game against the Chicago White after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from right-hander Michael Kopech.
The Blue Jays said X-rays revealed a bruise but didn't display a fracture.
Springer, 33, was hit by Kopech's pitch in the third inning. He remained in the game and scored on a double by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Springer also played right field in the top of the fourth. But when his place in the order came up in the bottom of the inning, Cavan Biggio was called on to pinch hit.
Springer was 0-for-1 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 rout of the White Sox.
Springer, a four-time All-Star, is batting just .216 with three homers and nine RBIs in 25 games this season.
