The Toronto Blue Jays obtained veteran right-handed reliever Joakim Soria from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday for two players to be named later.
The 37-year-old Soria has 229 saves over 14 major league seasons. He is 36-45 with 3.06 ERA in 763 appearances (one start).
The Blue Jays will be Soria's ninth team. He was a two-time All-Star with the Kansas City Royals during the outset of his career.
Soria was 1-4 with six saves and a 4.30 ERA in 31 appearances with Arizona this season.
