The Toronto Blue Jays are displacing their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, because of their looming move from Dunedin, Fla., to Buffalo expected in the next month or two.
The Blue Jays can't play their home games in Canada because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions, and Sahlen Field in Buffalo will undergo upgrades to meet MLB standards in preparation for the Blue Jays' arrival.
As a result, the Bisons announced a decision to play their home games in Trenton, N.J. when the season begins in May.
Toronto played its 2020 home schedule at Sahlen Field and are playing the first 22 home games this season at their Dunedin spring-training complex.
Stadium upgrades under the Bisons-Blue Jays partnership include a new weight room and clubhouse facilities, new batting cages beyond right field and the relocation of bullpens behind the outfield walls.
Trenton is the former home of the New York Yankees' Double-A team.
--Field Level Media
