The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to neck tightness.
The move is retroactive to Saturday, one day after Ryu's last start, where he lasted just two innings and gave up five runs in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Ryu, 34, shares the team lead with 13 wins but has struggled in his last two starts. Before Friday's early exit, he gave up seven runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 11.
Toronto GM Ross Atkins said that Ryu woke up with neck tightness on Saturday.
Left-hander Tayler Saucedo was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Ryu's roster spot.
Saucedo, a 28-year-old rookie, has appeared in 27 games for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 4.24 ERA over 23 1/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
