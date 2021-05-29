Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and host Cleveland Indians was postponed due to inclement weather in Ohio.
The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, when the teams will play a doubleheader. The first of two 7-inning games will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Friday's game, won 11-2 by the Blue Jays, was plagued by poor weather as well. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Indians said that right-hander Aaron Civale will start Game 1 on Sunday and left-hander Sam Hentges will start the nightcap.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said right-hander Ross Stripling will start the opener with left-hander Steven Matz pitching Game 2.
--Field Level Media
