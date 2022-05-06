Friday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and host Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday's original game can attend both contests at Progressive Field. Those with tickets for Friday's postponed game have until July 1 to exchange them.

Cleveland won the series opener 6-5 on Thursday night.

The starting pitchers for Saturday's twinbill have not been confirmed.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In