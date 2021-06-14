Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will start a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, manager Charlie Montoyo announced Monday.

Springer, who signed a six-year, $150 million deal in the offseason, has appeared in just four games this season and has been on the injured list twice. He has not played since aggravating a right quad injury on May 2.

Montoyo did not say how long Springer will be in Triple-A, but said he will begin by playing five innings in the field in the Bisons' game Tuesday at Rochester.

Springer, 31, is hitting .200 (3-for-15) with two home runs and three RBIs this season.

The three-time All-Star batted .270/.361/.491 with 174 homers and 458 RBIs in 795 games with the Houston Astros from 2014-20.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.