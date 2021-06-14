Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer will start a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, manager Charlie Montoyo announced Monday.
Springer, who signed a six-year, $150 million deal in the offseason, has appeared in just four games this season and has been on the injured list twice. He has not played since aggravating a right quad injury on May 2.
Montoyo did not say how long Springer will be in Triple-A, but said he will begin by playing five innings in the field in the Bisons' game Tuesday at Rochester.
Springer, 31, is hitting .200 (3-for-15) with two home runs and three RBIs this season.
The three-time All-Star batted .270/.361/.491 with 174 homers and 458 RBIs in 795 games with the Houston Astros from 2014-20.
--Field Level Media
