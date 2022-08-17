Pinch hitter George Springer recorded his 1,000th career hit, a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, to help lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Blue Jays scored six runs in the seventh to salvage the finale of a three-game series and finish a 2-4 homestand.
The Orioles completed a 3-4 road trip.
Toronto right-hander Ross Stripling, starting for the first time since July 30 because of a hip strain, allowed no runs, one hit and no walks while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.
Baltimore right-hander Austin Voth allowed no runs, two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in six innings.
Bo Bichette led off the bottom of the fifth with a double down the left field line, but was stranded when Voth retired the next three batters on two fly balls to left and a foul out to catcher Robinson Chirinos.
Stripling recorded a strikeout to start the top of the sixth and retired the next two batters on groundouts to remain perfect after 18 hitters.
Cedric Mullins led off the seventh with a single to center and took second on Anthony Santander's groundout to first. Yimi Garcia (2-4) replaced Stripling. Mullins took third on Ryan Mountcastle's groundout to shortstop. Austin Hays struck out to end the inning.
Joey Krehbiel (4-4) replaced Voth in the bottom of the seventh. Teoscar Hernandez blooped a one-out single to center and took third on Bichette's single to right.
Cionel Perez then took over. Springer hit an RBI single to center to give Toronto a lead it would never surrender. Santiago Espinal followed with a two-run double to right and took third on the throw home. Danny Jansen walked, and Louis Head replaced Perez.
Matt Chapman was hit by a pitch, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. forced in a run with a two-out, bases-loaded walk before Alejandro Kirk added a two-run double.
Zach Pop allowed a run in the eighth on singles by pinch hitter Terrin Vavra, Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos.
David Phelps pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.
With Stripling coming off the injured list Wednesday, Toronto optioned right-hander Trent Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo.
