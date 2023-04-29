Daulton Varsho hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Jays had only three hits for the game.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled against Trevor Gott (0-2) to move automatic runner Bo Bichette to third. Matt Chapman was walked intentionally to bring up Varsho.
The Blue Jays have won the first two games of the three-game series.
Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman had a career-best 13 strikeouts in seven runless innings. He allowed six hits and one walk.
Seattle right-hander Easton McGee allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
McGee was making his first major league start and his second appearance. Chris Flexen, who had been scheduled to start, was moved to the bullpen.
Seattle had four singles and a walk through the first three innings but could not score. Gausman retired the side in order for the first time of the game in the fourth and he repeated it in the fifth.
McGee retired the first 12 batters before allowing a walk to Chapman to lead off the bottom of the fifth. He retired the next three batters.
Gausman continued after taking Jarred Kelenic's sharp comebacker off the leg before throwing to first for the out.
Gausman retired 14 batters in a row before Kolten Wong and Tom Murphy hit two-out singles in the seventh.
The Blue Jays had their first of the game when Chapman doubled off the center-field wall. Matt Brash replaced McGee.
Zach Pop replaced Gausman and had a perfect eighth.
Justin Topa pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth with two strikeouts.
Jordan Romano had two strikeouts in a perfect top of the ninth.
Paul Sewald retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth.
Former Mariner Erik Swanson(1-0) pitched around a walk in the 10th.
Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (lower back tightness) left the game in the sixth inning. Kelenic moved to center and AJ Pollock played left.
The Mariners recalled McGee Saturday and optioned right-hander Diego Castillo to Triple-A Tacoma. McGee was 3-0, 3.14, in five starts with Tacoma.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Clearing skies after some morning rain. High 69F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.