The Toronto Blue Jays called up top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Saturday afternoon's game against the host Detroit Tigers.

Moreno, who was with the Blue Jays on Friday, is expected to make his debut on Saturday. He is considered the fifth-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball, per Baseball America.

The 22-year-old Venezuelan is batting .324 with one homer and 23 RBIs in 36 games this season with the Bisons.

The Blue Jays are summoning Moreno since fellow catcher Danny Jansen is scheduled to miss time with a broken pinky finger.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays sent catcher Zack Collins to Triple-A Buffalo.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In