The benches and bullpens cleared Saturday after Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah hit the Baltimore Orioles' Maikel Franco with a pitch in the fourth inning of a game at Baltimore.
The plunking came immediately after the Orioles hit consecutive home runs by Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart.
Franco said a few words directed at Manoah before players pushed toward the field. No punches were thrown.
Umpires ejected Manoah, who walked toward Franco with his arms held out as after hitting the third baseman.
Manoah exited after allowing five earned runs - including four homers - in 3 1/3 innings.
