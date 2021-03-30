Ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions have led the Toronto Blue Jays to schedule a third homestand at their spring training stadium in Dunedin, Fla.
Toronto previously announced that its first two homestands -- April 8-14 and April 27-May 2 -- would be played at the 8,500-seat TD Ballpark.
On Tuesday, the Blue Jays confirmed that 10 additional games will be played there from May 14-24 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.
The Blue Jays are hoping to return to the 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre at some point this season. Their last game in Toronto was on Sept. 29, 2019.
Toronto played its home games at Buffalo's Sahlen Field during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, compiling a 17-9 record at the home of the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate.
--Field Level Media
