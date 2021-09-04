The Toronto Blue Jays activated utility man Jake Lamb on Saturday, one day after claiming him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
Lamb, 30, made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014 and was an All-Star in 2017 with 30 homers and 105 RBIs, but has since struggled to regain that form.
He hit .212 with six home runs, 13 RBIs and 38 strikeouts in 43 games with the White Sox before being designated for assignment.
Lamb is a career .238/.329/.433 hitter with 90 homers and 325 RBIs in 652 games with the Diamondbacks (2014-20), Oakland A's (2020) and White Sox.
In a corresponding move, the team optioned left-hander Kirby Snead to Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Saturday's game against the visiting Athletics.
Snead, 26, debuted earlier this season and is 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA in seven relief appearances.
--Field Level Media
