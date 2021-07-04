The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated right-hander Rafael Dolis from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Buffalo, N.Y.

Left-hander Nick Allgeyer was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Dolis, 33, has been sidelined since sustaining a strained right middle finger on June 16.

He owns a 1-3 record with a 5.14 ERA in 26 relief appearances this season. He is 5-9 with a 4.33 ERA in 90 career appearances with the Chicago Cubs and Blue Jays.

Allgeyer, 25, made his major-league debut on Friday. He did not allow a hit in one scoreless inning of relief against the Rays.

--Field Level Media

