The Toronto Blue Jays activated outfielder Teoscar Hernandez off the paternity list on Sunday before their game against the host Baltimore Orioles.
Outfielder Jared Hoying was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Hernandez is in the lineup on Sunday, hitting fourth as the designated hitter.
Hernandez, 28, last played in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees. In 50 games this season, he is hitting .298 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs.
Hernandez won his first AL Silver Slugger Award last season when hit .289 with 16 home runs and 34 RBIs in 50 games.
