The Toronto Blue Jays activated outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

He will serve as the 27th man on the roster for Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians in Cleveland.

Hernandez, 29, landed on the IL on April 14 with a left oblique strain.

He is batting .316 with one home run and three RBIs in six games with Toronto this season.

During a three-game rehab stint at Class-A Dunedin, he hit .455 (5 for 11) with two homers and four RBIs

Hernandez is coming off an All-Star season in 2021 when he batted .296 with 32 homers and 116 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In