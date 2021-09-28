The Toronto Blue Jays activated infielder Cavan Biggio from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the visiting New York Yankees.
Biggio, 26, initially had been sidelined since Aug. 2 with mid-back tightness. He then incurred an elbow injury during his rehab at Triple-A Buffalo.
Biggio is batting .215 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 77 games during his third season with Toronto.
Also on Tuesday, the Blue Jays demoted left-hander Ryan Borucki to Buffalo in a corresponding move.
Borucki was suspended two games after hitting Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch. The 27-year-old Borucki owns a 3-1 record with a 4.94 ERA in 24 relief appearances this season.
The Blue Jays also announced left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is being activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Tuesday's game.
Ryu, who had been sidelined with neck tightness, is 13-9 with a 4.34 ERA in 29 starts this season.
In a corresponding move, left-hander Kirby Snead has been optioned to Buffalo.
Snead, 26, is 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA in seven appearances this season.
--Field Level Media
