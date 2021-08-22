The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated rookie right-hander Alek Manoah from the bereavement list Sunday and optioned infielder Otto Lopez to Triple-A Buffalo.

Manoah, 23, is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 12 starts this season. He has struck out 73 batters and walked 22 in 62 innings of work.

He was placed on the bereavement list on Wednesday. Manoah is the scheduled starter for Monday's series opener against the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Lopez, 22, made his MLB debut on Tuesday in Washington. He struck out in his only plate appearance in Toronto's 12-6 loss to the Nationals.

