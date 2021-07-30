The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Jose Berrios from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson just before Friday's trade deadline.
Berrios, a two-time All-Star, owns a 7-5 record with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts this season. The 27-year-old sports a 55-43 record with a 4.08 ERA in 136 career appearances (135 starts) -- all with the Twins.
Martin, 22, is the Blue Jays' No. 2 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is batting .281 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 55 games with Double-A New Hampshire.
Woods Richardson, 20, owns a 2-4 record with a 5.76 ERA in 11 appearances (all starts) with New Hampshire this season. He is currently representing the United States in the Tokyo Olympics.
--Field Level Media
