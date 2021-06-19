The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets on Saturday in exchange for minor league right-hander Troy Miller.
Barnes, 31, was 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA in 19 relief appearances with the Mets this season before he was designated for assignment on Tuesday. He is 5-14 with seven saves and a 4.53 ERA in 219 career appearances (one start) over six seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers (2016-19), Kansas City Royals (2019), Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Mets.
Miller, 24, was at Single-A Vancouver to start the season, going 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in three starts before he was promoted to the Double-A level for the first time in three seasons. He had a 1-2 record with a 7.20 ERA in four appearances (three starts) at New Hampshire.
--Field Level Media
