Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not compete for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic due to right knee discomfort.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed Saturday that an MRI revealed minor inflammation but no structural damage.
Guerrero sustained the injury on Friday while running the bases during the first inning of a Grapefruit League game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Dunedin, Fla.
Guerrero, who turns 24 on March 16, made his second straight All-Star team in 2022 and batted .274/.339/.480 with 32 home runs and 97 RBIs in 160 games for Toronto.
The Dominican Republic will begin play at the World Baseball Classic on March 11 against Venezuela. Guerrero had been scheduled to join the team on Sunday.
