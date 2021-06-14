The Columbus Blue Jackets announced a one-year deal for Swiss left wing Gregory Hofmann on Monday.
Columbus acquired the rights to Hofmann, 28, in February, dealing a seventh-round pick in 2022 to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Playing in Switzerland's top league last season, Hofmann had 18 goals and 23 assists in 36 games for EV Zug. He also had 14 points in 13 playoff games on the way to the league championship.
The veteran has 165 goals and 159 assists across 12 seasons in Switzerland, also playing for HC Lugano, HC Davos and HC Ambri-Piotta.
Hofmann was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Hurricanes in 2011.
--Field Level Media
