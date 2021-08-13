The Columbus Blue Jackets signed journeyman forward Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.
Terms were not disclosed.
The 31-year-old free agent has registered 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) and 758 penalty minutes in 374 games with the Philadelphia Flyers (2011-15), Boston Bruins (2015-16), Arizona Coyotes (2017-18), Nashville Predators (2018-19) and Calgary Flames (2019-21).
The Ontario native appeared in four games with the Flames last season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.