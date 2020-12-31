Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Foggy with rain developing after midnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Foggy with rain developing after midnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.