The Columbus Blue Jackets put goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve Thursday after he suffered an upper-body injury in practice the day before.
Joonas Korpisalo will get the start Thursday night against Dallas.
The team added goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to the roster from the club's taxi squad, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced. Merzlikins (2-2-1, 2.76 goals-against average, .913 save percentage) is considered day-to-day.
Merzlikins, 26, made his NHL debut in 2019-20, finishing with a 13-9-8 record, 2.35 GAA, .923 SV% and five shutouts in 33 appearances.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.