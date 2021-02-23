The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury.
The move is retroactive to Feb. 20, and the 26-year-old Latvian is considered week-to-week.
Merzlikins is 3-3-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and one shutout in nine games this season. He surrendered four goals on Saturday before leaving early in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.
A third-round pick in 2014, Merzlikins is 16-12-9 with six shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage in 42 games (38 starts) since making his debut on Oct. 5, 2019.
In a corresponding move, Columbus recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to the roster from the taxi squad.
Kivlenieks, 24, went 1-1-2 with a 2.95 GAA and .898 save percentage in six games with the Blue Jackets in 2019-20.
Columbus hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.