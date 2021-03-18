The Columbus Blue Jackets placed forward Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve as he recovers from a lower-body injury sustained Wednesday in practice.

Bemstrom, 21, is expected to miss a week.

On the season, the Sweden native has two assists and a +1 plus/minus rating in 15 games. In 71 career games with Columbus, he has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists).

In other moves, the Blue Jackets recalled forwards Mikhail Grigorenko, Stefan Matteau and Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad. The team received a roster exemption with center Alexandre Texier on the COVID-19 protocols list.

--Field Level Media

