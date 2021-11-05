Sorry, an error occurred.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is expected to miss four to six weeks with an oblique strain, the team announced Friday.
Laine, who was placed on injured reserve Friday, was hurt in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday in Denver.
He had two assists in that contest to boost his season total to 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine games.
Laine, 23, has 281 points (153 goals, 128 assists) in 360 career games with the Jets and Blue Jackets since being selected by Winnipeg with the second overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Blue Jackets acquired Laine and Columbus native Jack Roslovic from the Jets on Jan. 23 in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
